Gucci Mane kicked off the weekend with a special performance at LIV on a Sunday, leaving the crowd in awe. Sporting a stylish gray and red pinstripe Dior jersey set and Prada sunglasses, Gucci Mane belted out his top hits like “Wake Up in the Sky,” “Bluffin,” and “I Get the Bag.” The atmosphere was electrifying as the rapper delivered an unbeatable performance, showcasing his talent and stage presence.

Meanwhile, legendary rapper Jim Jones celebrated his birthday at LIV on a Sunday, despite ongoing beef with Pusha T. Partygoers were treated to a special performance by rapper Made in Philly, who performed Jim Jones’ popular tracks such as “We Set the Trends” and “We Fly High.” Despite recent dissing from Pusha T, Jim Jones proved that he remains a force to be reckoned with in the rap scene.

