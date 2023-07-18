Gunna is finally ready to get back to the main stage, and fans are now in luck as he announces two headlining shows. The first is titled The Gift, which will occur on September 9th at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The second is titled The Curse, taking place at Youtube Theater in Los Angeles on September 28th.

This marks the first time the Atlanta rapper will perform as a headliner in over two years, especially since being released from jail after his plea in the YSL gang case. While Gunna didn’t testify or cooperate with the prosecution, he faced backlash from both fans and the hip-hop community.

The shows are aptly titled after his most recent album, Gift & a Curse, debuting at #2 on the Billboard 200. The 15-track project is his fourth studio album, hailing no features as Gunna addresses the snitching allegations. He also showcases his loyalty to YSL on the project.

Advertisement

Those who are Citi card members will have access to presale tickets starting on Tuesday, July 18th at 10 am local time. Visit www.citientertainment.com for more information. General on-sale starts Friday, July 21st on ticketmaster.com.

On a positive note, Gunna has partnered with PLUS1 so that a dollar from each ticket will support The Goodr Foundation’s work to provide healthy meals to youth, families, and seniors experiencing food insecurity.

