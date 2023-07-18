Lil Tjay is set to embark on his global Beat The Odds Tour in 2023, covering North America, Australia, and New Zealand. The tour supports his recently released album, “222.” Spanning 22 dates, the tour will kick off on September 21 in Pittsburgh, PA, and include stops in major cities such as Auckland, Sydney, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.

Lil Tjay’s album, 222, dropped on July 14 and held particular significance for the artist, reflecting his personal journey following a traumatic shooting incident in June of the previous year. The 15-track album showcases Lil Tjay’s growth and vulnerability while featuring notable collaborations with Polo G, NBA Youngboy, Summer Walker, The Kid Laroi, and more.

Tickets for the North American leg of the tour will be available starting with a Lil Tjay paid member presale on July 18, followed by additional presales throughout the week. General ticket sales will begin on July 21. For the New Zealand and Australia shows, an artist presale will begin on July 18, with general ticket sales commencing on July 21. Tickets can be purchased through livenation.com and livenation.com/au, respectively.

