Brooklyn rapper Rowdy Rebel keeps the flame of his hometown burning with his latest single, “RIP TDOTT.” The track is a heartfelt tribute to TDott Woo, a beloved Canarsie rapper and pioneer of the iconic “Woo Walk” dance.

Rowdy Rebel’s authenticity shines through as he reminisces on the streets of New York and their impact on his own journey. With the pulsating beats and captivating melodies, Rowdy takes listeners on a nostalgic ride, capturing the essence of his upbringing and the spirit of his community. “RIP TDOTT” is a testament to Rowdy Rebel’s unwavering loyalty to his roots and his dedication to honoring the legacies of those who came before him.