Rock The Bells, one of the most highly anticipated Hip-Hop festivals, is set to deliver an unforgettable lineup featuring iconic artists known for their lyrical and instrumental prowess.

The latest addition to the festival is none other than Hip-Hop royalty, Run-D.M.C. Joining the already star-studded lineup, which includes LL COOL J, these Kings of Queens are set to create a historic homecoming moment for Hip-Hop fans.

Adding to the excitement, The Roots will join forces with LL COOL J and Z-Trip to back his performance at the festival. This collaboration is expected to elevate the musical experience to new heights.

Last week LL COOL J said, “I’m doing this for Queens, for NYC, and for the HIP-HOP culture. There’s no better place for me to perform during this moment in Hip-Hop than my hometown. This isn’t just a Festival; it’s a testament to the power of the culture that changed the world. Get ready!! We are impacting history!! It’s time to Rock the Bells!”

In addition to these announcements, Rock The Bells has previously revealed an impressive lineup. The Native Tongues reunion will bring together Queen Latifah, De La Soul, Jungle Brothers, Monie Love, and Black Sheep for a much-anticipated performance. Another highlight of the festival will be a special melody set by Queens of the Mic, featuring MC Lyte, Yo-Yo, Sha Rock, Roxanne Shanté, and Monie Love, paying homage to the influential women of the genre.

The festival will also feature performances by legendary artists Ludacris, Method Man & Redman, Swizz Beatz with special guests, Salt-n-Pepa, Big Daddy Kane, Rakim, Slick Rick, Fabolous, and many more.

Co-presented by Procter & Gamble and Walmart, the Rock The Bells Festival will return to Queens, NY, on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the iconic Forest Hills Stadium. With last year’s edition selling out, fans can expect a day filled with incredible performances, unforgettable moments, and a celebration of Hip-Hop culture.