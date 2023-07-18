LeBron James will return for the 21st season, adding to a legacy that Los Angeles Lakers legend James Worthy already believes is worthy of a statue outside Crypto.com Arena. TMZ Sports caught up with Big Game James and answered whether it would be a good idea.

“It depends on what he does here out,” Worthy said. “Personally, and I think he would agree, he hadn’t been here long enough. He’s won a championship. But I think his overall greatness, when you have a player like LeBron who breaks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record in Los Angeles, does it as a Laker, then wins a championship as a Laker, you can’t argue that he could get a statue in Los Angeles. And he could get one in Cleveland as well. So, I don’t know about Miami, but bringing one to Cleveland and Los Angeles, it’s doable, in my opinion.”

LeBron James will once again wear the No. 23 jersey for the Los Angeles Lakers. Over the weekend, the decision from James was revealed, aligning with the league’s retirement of No. 6 to honor the late Bill Russell.

When the league retired the jersey, the players who already wore the number could continue if they chose. Bron has now decided to move back to his original number.

Last week, LeBron James was at the 2023 ESPYS, winning the Best Record-Breaking Performance award. On hand to introduce King James was the James Gang, his wife Savannah, and children Zhuri, Bryce, and Bronny. Bron revealed that he would not be retiring this offseason during his time on stage.

“I don’t care how many more points I score or what I can or cannot do on the floor,” James said. “The real question for me is: Can I play without cheating this game? The day I can’t give everything on the floor is the day I’ll be done. Lucky for you guys, that day is not today.

“Listen, you can love me and I know some of you hate me as well. But the one thing you will always do is respect me and appreciate the way I approach the game and what I’ve given to this game.”

He closed the confirmation with, “So, yeah, I still got something left. A lot left. I love you all, and thank you so much for watching this journey so far.”