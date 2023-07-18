Spotify is commemorating the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop by unveiling the 50 Most Streamed Rap Songs. The announcement was made on RapCaviar’s official Twitter and Instagram accounts, accompanied by an official playlist.

Curated by Spotify’s editorial team and based on data, the Hip-Hop lists showcase the top songs, albums, artists, producers, and more in the genre. Spotify’s celebration of Hip-Hop’s milestone will continue with a multi-layered campaign leading up to the anniversary on August 11th, honoring the contributions of the genre’s greatest artists. Stay tuned for more updates as Spotify continues to pay homage to the legacy of Hip-Hop.

The full list is available below.

