Wingstop, the popular fast-casual chicken brand known for its iconic flavors, has partnered with hip-hop artist Latto to launch a special collaboration. This partnership results in Latto’s Lemon Herb Remix, a zesty dry rub flavor created by Latto in collaboration with Wingstop’s culinary team. The new flavor is now available nationwide for a limited time.

Latto’s Lemon Herb Remix combines the tangy taste of lemon, aromatic herbs, and savory garlic, offering a unique and innovative flavor experience for Wingstop fans. To celebrate the collaboration, Wingstop and Latto have introduced The Latto Meal, a group meal with 21 classic wings, two dips, and one large fry, inspired by Latto’s signature 7-7-7 lottery-winning energy.

“You can’t beat this flavor don’t play with me!!! I crafted my very own Lemon Herb Remix flavor with Wingstop and it’s 10/10,” said Latto. “I’ve been obsessed and eating Wingstop for years. To order The Latto Meal just how I do, go with all flats in my signature flavor and all the ranch. It’s so good that you’ll be fighting over the last wing, just like my sister Brook and I do.”

The collaboration is showcased in Wingstop’s latest commercial, featuring Latto sharing hand-sauced Lemon Herb Remix wings and seasoned fries at a girls’ night, accompanied by her hit song “Put It on Da Floor.”

“Wingstop fans crave our differentiated flavor, and as an emerging artist, Latto has brought her own differentiated flavor to the music industry,” said Wingstop’s Chief Growth Officer, Anne Fischer. “We’re thrilled to bring this collaboration to life with Latto to bring flavor fans into Wingstop through big, bold flavor with the Lemon Herb Remix.”

The launch of Latto’s Lemon Herb Remix comes just in time for Wingstop Wing Day, also known as National Chicken Wing Day, on Saturday, July 29. Wingstop fans can enjoy five free wings by using the code FREEWINGS at checkout on Wingstop.com or the app.

Don’t miss the chance to indulge in this exciting flavor collaboration and celebrate Wingstop Wing Day with free wings!