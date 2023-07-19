Lil Durk has canceled numerous tour dates and is leaving behind festival appearances that would pay him $750,000. According to Akademiks, this happens as the rapper focuses on his health and not due to low ticket sales.

“Since I’m still awaiting to get full clearance from my doctors to travel and perform again, I have no other choice but to cancel my headlining Rolling Loud performance,” Durk wrote. “While I’m home resting, I am looking forward to my two homecoming shows on the 11th and 12th in Chicago. For the rest of the country, I’ll be announcing new dates soon. #StillHealing.”

Lil Durk cancels 5 festivals including 750k rolling loud miami performance and reschedules upcoming tour due to health reasons!!! We got a statement from him exclusively about these cancellations. Get well Durk!!!! pic.twitter.com/ddYj5ZBmQe — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) July 18, 2023

Earlier this month, Durkio was in the hospital after suffering from severe dehydration and exhaustion.

Advertisement

According to TMZ Hip-Hop, Durk fell ill in Ohio and checked into a hospital on July 6. His trip to the hospital was for safety, but doctors assessed his condition as a bit more serious.

“My fans mean everything to me, you’re the reason why I do this,” Durk said at the time. “I was looking forward to touching all of my European fans, performing this week(end), attending the ESPYs and more but after performing and traveling daily I’ve become severely dehydrated and advised by my doctors not to travel due to exhaustion. Once I get my full energy back, it’s back to business which I’m looking forward to. #StillHealing.”