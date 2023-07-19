Nas is reloaded and ready to deliver another album. Hitting Instagram, Nas announced Magic 2 is on the way. The project once again aligns Nas with his go-to producer Hit-Boy.

The East Coast spitter recently removed all his previous posts and instead opted to post a cryptic video with no caption attached. The short and mysterious video of what appears to be a storm has left fans both confused and excited.

Clocking in at 10 seconds, the video depicts thunder sounds and rainfall, with some flashes of lightning. If you look hard enough, you might even see the Nas’ “N” logo in the cloudy sky.

