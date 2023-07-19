Post Malone Performs Pop-Up Concert at TSX Entertainment Stage

GRAMMY® Award-nominated superstar Post Malone set the stage ablaze with a historic performance at TSX Entertainment, where he also hosted an exclusive pre-listening party for his highly anticipated fifth album, Austin, set to release on July 28th.

The electrifying performance began with his latest hit, “Overdrive,” followed by fan favorites like “Circles” and “Sunflower.” Post delighted his fans with a surprise unreleased song, “Enough is Enough,” and the lead single, “Chemical,” from the forthcoming album, concluding with the crowd-favorite, “Congratulations.”

TSX Entertainment co-CEO Nick Holmsten stated, “We are thrilled to unveil the TSX stage with an exceptional artist like Post Malone. This iconic moment not only marks the beginning of a new era for live performances in Times Square but also showcases our commitment to providing unique and unforgettable experiences for fans around the world.”

TSX Entertainment is a revolutionary venue for live entertainment, located behind an awe-inspiring 18,000-square-foot billboard in the iconic Times Square. The event was made possible through the collaboration of sponsors Raising Cane’s and H-D Collections by Harley-Davidson, along with TSX Entertainment, Post Malone, Republic Records, Times Square Alliance, and the city of New York, allowing fans to experience this historic moment for free.

Post Malone’s ‘If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying’ Tour, produced by Live Nation, is currently underway and has been met with sold-out shows. The tour features three new songs from “Austin” and a reimagined show with fan-favorite hits. Don’t miss the opportunity to witness the next era of Post Malone’s remarkable talent and energy on stage.