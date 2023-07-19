Usher’s Las Vegas residency remains the hottest ticket on the planet. Hitting the show was another Atlanta legend in Quavo, who was spotted with his rumored boo Erica Fontaine.

According to The Shade Room, Fontaine is a gymnast, and Usher asked for permission to sing to her during the show.

Last week, the Internet put Quavo and Lori Harvey in a new romance after the two were at the San Vincente Bungalows at the same time. According to TMZ, the two just coincidentally ate at the same place at the same time and were not together.

Quavo was reportedly at The Bungalows at a completely different table and was there for a business meeting. Harvey also hit TikTok comments to reveal she was out “having lunch with my besties.”

Meanwhile, Harvey is vacationing with her actual boyfriend, Damson Idris, in Saint Tropez.