Roc Nation Sports International is making strides in the content creation and video production space with the launch of RNSI Productions. This new venture aims to enhance storytelling capabilities for clients and partners worldwide, solidifying Roc Nation Sports International’s position as industry leaders in agency content creation.

RNSI Productions, led by Head of Strategy and Content Rob Simpkins, boasts a dedicated video production team based in Roc Nation Sports International’s London office. This team travels extensively to capture captivating content featuring a comprehensive roster of world-class athletes and partners.

The roster includes renowned footballers such as Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, Vini Jr., Federico Dimarco, Chris Richards, Gabriel Martinelli, Endrick, Jack McGlynn, and Axel Witsel. Additionally, international rugby stars like Siya Kolisi, Maro Itoje, Cheslin Kolbe, Marcus Smith, Ellis Genge, and Ardie Savea are part of the roster. RNSI also provides consultation services to prominent organizations in the sports world.

Advertisement

President of Roc Nation Sports International, Michael Yormark, expressed pride in the outstanding content created by RNSI Productions. Notable examples include collaborations with the Ryder Cup golf competition, where RNSI showcases the drama and excitement of the event to new audiences.

“This project will serve to further enhance our story-telling capabilities through visually appealing, customised video content, which will enhance the marketing and brand awareness of our athletes and partners,” Yormark commented.

DSC00604 copy

Additionally, RNSI Productions crafted an energetic and engaging content piece for Serie A, displayed on the largest outdoor screen in Times Square, New York, showcasing the artistry and essence of Italian football.

Simpkins emphasized the excitement of contributing to numerous productions that bring unique and captivating stories to life. The launch of RNSI Productions signals a new chapter in Roc Nation Sports International’s commitment to delivering compelling visual narratives in the sports industry.

“It’s incredible to be part of such a passionate team of content creators, and there are an array of exciting projects we are working on. As an agency, our mission is to deliver the most dedicated full service representation to our world-class clients, as well as to be different and challenge the status quo, and RNSI Productions is another initiative that speaks to this commitment!”