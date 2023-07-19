OVO’s very own Roy Woods has set the music world ablaze with releasing his exhilarating new single, “Test What I Know.” This highly-anticipated track serves as a thrilling preview of his upcoming album, Mixed Emotions, scheduled for release on July 28th.

“Test What I Know” showcases Roy Woods’ exceptional storytelling prowess and signature melodic vocals, solidifying his unique presence in the industry. The song’s emotionally charged lyrics and captivating melodies have only fueled the growing excitement surrounding “Mixed Emotions.”

As fans eagerly await the album’s drop, “Test What I Know” stands as a testament to the transformative power of music, showcasing Woods’ soul-stirring talent and leaving audiences craving more from this remarkable artist. Roy Woods continues to captivate listeners worldwide with each release, cementing his position as one of the industry’s most promising talents.

