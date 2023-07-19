Spotify’s All-RapCaviar campaign is returning, announcing the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd team lineups featuring the top Hip Hop artists that dominated the RapCaviar playlist. Teaming up with NBA superstar Kevin Durant and Boardroom, Spotify shows fans their three-episode social series, Inside RapCaviar.

The convergence of the basketball and Hip Hop worlds takes center stage in All-RapCaviar, where every rapper dreams of being a baller and every baller wants to be a rapper. Like the end-of-season honors for the best players in the league, All-RapCaviar brings together the elite rappers in the game. Starting today, Tuesday, July 18, Spotify unveils the All-RapCaviar teams, allowing fans to vote for the MVP and Rookie of the Year on July 19, with winners set to be announced on July 28.

The campaign celebrates the connection between basketball and Hip Hop, highlighting the best talents. With the support of Kevin Durant and Boardroom, Spotify’s All-RapCaviar promises to be an exciting event for fans of music and basketball. Stay tuned to see which artists make the cut and who takes home the titles of the prestigious MVP and Rookie of the Year.

Advertisement

To generate buzz and engage fans, the All-RapCaviar campaign kicked off with the announcement of the All-RapCaviar teams, carefully chosen by Spotify editors. The teams were divided into three groups, each featuring five notable artists from the world of Hip Hop:

1st Team: Metro Boomin, Drake, 21 Savage, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby

2nd Team: Tyler, The Creator, Coi Leray, Lil Durk, Ice Spice, Youngboy Never Broke Again

3rd Team: GloRilla, Central Cee, Nicki Minaj, Don Toliver, NLE Choppa

On July 19, the @RapCaviar Twitter account and Kevin Durant’s Boardroom will reveal the nominees for the highly anticipated MVP and Rookie of the Year awards. Spotify will then invite fans to participate in the voting process through a dedicated microsite. This interactive platform will allow users to vote, engage in online discussions, and debate with other fans about their picks for the prestigious titles.

With the All-RapCaviar campaign in full swing, fans now have the opportunity to support their favorite artists and be a part of the conversation surrounding Hip Hop’s biggest talents. Stay tuned for updates and cast your votes to make your voice heard in the All-RapCaviar MVP and Rookie of the Year selections.