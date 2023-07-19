The Otis Redding Foundation is proud to announce that songwriter, award-winning producer, DJ, CEO of So So Def, and entrepreneur Jermaine Dupri will be honored with the Otis & Zelma Redding Award of Respect at the highly anticipated 2nd Annual King of Soul Music Festival. Taking place in Macon, GA on September 8-9, the festival serves as a vibrant celebration of the incomparable legacy of Otis Redding, coinciding with what would have been his 82ND birthday on September 9. The event is a fundraiser for the new Otis Redding Center for The Arts. https://otisreddingfoundation.org/center-for-the-arts/the-new-center/

“We are thrilled to honor Jermaine Dupri at this year’s King of Soul Music Festival,” said Karla Redding-Andrews, Vice President and Executive Director of the Otis Redding Foundation. “We have known JD since he was a young man visiting the Big ‘O’ Ranch with his Dad and are so proud of his remarkable contributions to the music industry as a songwriter, award-winning producer, DJ, CEO of So So Def and entrepreneur. He was very close to my brother, Otis III, who passed away in April, and credits him with teaching him to make beats. JD aligns with Otis Redding’s spirit and the Foundation’s mission to inspire and empower young artists.”

“The Reddings and Otis III became my musical family before the world knew of Jermaine Dupri,” stated Jermaine. “While I understand the family is honoring me, in my mind, I am also honoring them for all they have allowed me to do, see and be a part of at a time when they didn’t have to.”

The festivities will kick off on Friday, September 8, with “An Evening of Respect” concert featuring the renowned Orchestra Noir at the historic Macon City Auditorium. Founded in 2016, Orchestra Noir has captivated audiences nationwide with its spectacular performances that pay homage to the cultural achievements of African American music pioneers across various genres, including classical, jazz, blues, hip-hop, and R&B.

The festivities will continue Saturday, September 9th with The Big “O” Homecoming Show & Dance at the magnificent Capitol Theatre. A star-studded lineup of renowned artists and musicians will perform on both nights to honor Otis Redding’s enduring musical legacy.