Two years ago, Travis Scott was under fire when ten concert goers were trampled to death at his Astroworld Tour. Following a crowd surge the tragedy was followed by multiple lawsuits blaming Travis for the unfortunate event.



Now Travis has been barred from performing at the Giza pyramids after being accused of going against Egyptian traditions.

Aljazeera reports:

Advertisement

A concert by the US rapper Travis Scott at the Giza pyramids has been banned by the Egyptian Musicians Syndicate after an online campaign against the hip-hop heavyweight.

International music stars often perform at the base of Egypt’s famed pyramids near the capital, Cairo, and the powerful musicians union rarely opposes such events. However, in recent years, it has spearheaded a fight against musical genres deemed improper in Egypt with rap a frequent target.

Egypt has also increasingly opposed what it views as a “rewriting” of its history, finding fault with African-American movements that claim cultural affiliation with the ancient Egyptian pharaohs.

The musicians syndicate, which oversees all matters relating to live or recorded music in the Arab world’s most populous nation, said in a statement on Tuesday that Scott’s concert would “go against our traditions”.

The union said it does not intervene in any musical performances so long as they “do not undermine the ancestral customs and traditions of the Egyptian people”.

After examining social media content and “the artist’s positions, the syndicate found images and documented information on the strange rituals he practices, which go against our traditions”, the statement said without specifying which rituals it was referring to.