Yo Gotti, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, and Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber teamed up for a special event at The White House, hosting a Major League Soccer Youth Clinic that transformed the White House lawn into a soccer field. As co-owner of DC United, one of MLS’s esteemed franchises, Gotti aimed to raise awareness for soccer in the United States and provide children with an unforgettable experience.

During the clinic, Gotti interacted with the kids, sharing his passion for the sport and discussing soccer with Dr. Jill Biden, who was interested in how much Gotti’s own kids love the game.

Yo Gotti at the White House

Later today, at the MLS All-Star Game in Audi Field (home of D.C. United), Gotti will join the broadcast booth to discuss his experience as a team owner for the past two years, and his vision of connecting music, sports, and soccer culture. This unique collaboration highlights the growing impact of soccer on American culture and emphasizes the importance of engaging youth in sports and community-building activities.

