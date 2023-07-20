Adam22 has been the subject of online ridicule since his wife filmed a sex tape with porn star Jason Luv. Former NFL star and current rapper Antonio Brown has a visual sexual history of his own and hit Twitter to ask Adam22 to be the next person to sleep with his wife, Lena the Plug.

“Lemme get next @Adam22,” Brown wrote. In response, Adam had a sharp response: “What are you gonna do with it with your little ass meat.”

What are you gonna do with it with your little ass meat https://t.co/Bif1sw904s — adam22 (@adam22) July 19, 2023

Earlier this year, Antonio Brown trended on Twitter after fans of the former NFL wide receiver clicked on his Snapchat story. What did they find? A picture of AB receiving oral sex from the mother of his children, Chelsie Kyriss.

Kyriss released a statement on the post, revealing that she reported the post, signaling she did not agree with the picture release.

“I have reported his page and all pictures,” Chelsie said to TMZ. “Unfortunately Snapchat is allowing him to repost. I am very sorry for any of your kids that follow him and used to look at him as a role model. I do not condone these actions as you are aware I have kids in involved as well.”