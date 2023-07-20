Beats has unveiled its latest innovation, the Beats Studio Pro, marking a new era of over-ear headphones. Packed with all-new and enhanced interior components, the Studio Pro promises unparalleled audio fidelity, featuring fully-adaptive Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency modes and Personalized Spatial Audio using dynamic head tracking.

Beats celebrates the Studio Pro launch with a “Still Iconic” heritage video campaign narrated by Dr. Dre. The campaign showcases global icons like LeBron James, Serena Williams, Eminem, Naomi Osaka, and Colin Kaepernick, who have embraced Beats’ Studio headphones. It also features rising stars like Bronny James, Sabrina Ionescu, and Jalen Hurts, representing the future of greatness. The campaign highlights Beats’ lasting cultural impact as a brand that moves the needle in sports, fashion, music, and more.

The headphones boast a premium design, with UltraPlush over-ear cushions crafted from seamless engineered leather, ensuring all-day comfort and remarkable durability. The custom 40mm drivers deliver an immersive listening experience with minimal distortion, thanks to an integrated digital processor.

Studio Pro offers various listening modes, including Active Noise Cancelling and Transparency modes, allowing users to tune out or into their surroundings. Improved voice-targeting microphones enhance call performance by filtering out background noise.

Regarding connectivity and controls, Studio Pro offers Class 1 Bluetooth for wireless connection, USB-C audio for lossless sound and simultaneous charging, and a 3.5mm analog input for wired audio sources. Sound profiles are available for USB-C audio, catering to different preferences.

Beats emphasizes sustainability with its 100% fiber-based packaging made from recycled material and sustainably sourced wood. The driver magnet and main logic board solder are also amade of recycled materials. The Studio Pro is free from harmful elements such as mercury, beryllium, PVC, and BFR.

Beats Studio Pro is available for order starting today at a price of $349.99 (US) from apple.com, with shipping and on-shelf availability commencing tomorrow. The headphones come in four premium colors – Black, Deep Brown, Navy, and Sandstone. With its refined design and top-notch audio performance, the Studio Pro cements Beats’ position as a premium audio brand, delivering music as the artist intended.