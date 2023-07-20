PUMA and basketball superstar Breanna Stewart have again joined forces to unveil the Stewie 2 Water collection – her second signature PUMA Hoops shoe. Following the theme of elements of nature, the Stewie 2 Water symbolizes the seamless flow of Stewart’s game both on and off the court.

The Stewie 2 Water silhouette boasts advanced features, including zoned monomesh layers for targeted support, PWR TAPE support structures for stability, and a TPU caged form strip for added durability. Its nitro-infused foamed midsole ensures unparalleled cushioning and responsiveness. Accompanying the shoe release, PUMA is also launching the Stewie 2 Water apparel collection, featuring an anorak jacket, woven jogger, tank, tees, hoodie, and leggings.

Fans got a sneak peek of the new colorway during the WNBA All-Star game in Las Vegas, where Stewart led her team to victory. The Stewie 2 Water Collection will be available for purchase starting August 4 at PUMA.com, the PUMA NYC flagship store, the PUMA mobile app, and select retailers, with prices ranging from $35 to $125.

