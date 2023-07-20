Chlöe is taking a well-deserved break and hit up St. Lucia for her first carnival. Sharing images and her costume online, Chlöe shared: “baby’s first carnival with @legendscarnival !!! had the best time of my entire life”

Chlöe is expanding her first-ever live shows supporting her debut album, In Pieces.



The talented artist will kick off the second leg of The In Pieces tour on August 20th in Sacramento, joined by special guest Rosegold. The tour will stop in Anaheim, Toronto, and other cities before concluding in Ft. Lauderdale on September 10th. Fans can now purchase tickets for the shows, which promise to celebrate Chlöe’s impressive album.

In Pieces, a project two years in the making, features Chlöe’s writing, arranging, and production skills. The album includes the previously released hit “Body Do” as well as the new single “How Does It Feel” featuring Chris Brown. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Chlöe’s official website at chloebailey.net.

