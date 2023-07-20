Diamond D is celebrating life as well as hip-hop’s 50th anniversary in his new video for “Flying High,” which boasts a guest feature from De La Soul’s Posdnuos and cameos from a slew of hip-hop legends.

The video is directed by Tommy Nova, iRossta, Adrian Ferguson and Diamond D, who also produced the soulful instrumental for the track. The visuals center on the upbeat, triumphant vibes of “Flying High,” which the rapper/producer says “the song is about rising above negativity while enjoying life to the fullest.” Diamond D embraces that message here by cruising around in the 7, enjoying some fine dining with Scram Jones, Buckwild and Statik Selektah to popping bottles and good vibes with rap royalty like Pos, Maseo. N.O.R.E., DJ EFN and Stacy Epps.

But “Flying High” is more than just an example of how to get your mind right. Diamond D and Pos both rap their asses off, too, and deliver a string of slick quotables as Diamond D spits “Shootin dice on the beechcraft, Meticulous over each draft / Everything is symmetric, The pen? The beats? Dyslexic / Gigahertz flow all electric, 28 grams on the metric.”

Check out the visuals and head over to support The Rear View, available now on Dymond Mine Records / EMPIRE Distribution. In addition to Posdnuos, the 14-track LP includes guest appearances by Chris Rock, Fat Joe, Westside Gunn, DJ Cash Money, Stacy Epps, Ashtin Martin and more, with production supplied by himself along with Nottz, Focus, D.R.U.G.S. Beats, Mr.Brady and Len Funk.

The album is also available on CD and vinyl in both a classic black version through Fat Beats as well as an exclusive translucent light blue edition via HHV.