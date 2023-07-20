Ice Spice is ready to give her fans new music. The newly-minuted Apple Music Up Next artist has announced a deluxe edition to her Like…? EP that dropped earlier this year. In a Twitter announcement, Ice Spice stated the deluxe will drop this Friday.

This past May, Ice Spice’s Spice Cabinet and Taylor Swift’s Swifties united. The new collaboration between the two, “Karma,” is now available.

“Um. SO much to tell you. I’m a massive fan of this brilliant artist and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch,” Swift said of Spice ahead of the release.

Advertisement

“sweetest person ever thank u sm i love yuuuu,” Ice Spice replied.

After the chorus, Ice Spice makes her presence felt on the track, speaking to how quickly Karma will come for her opps and keeps her head straight as she moves.

You can hear the new single below.