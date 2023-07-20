JAY-Z Becomes First Black Male Artist to Have 10 Albums Go Double-Platinum

JAY-Z is continuing to run up the score as far as career accolades. According to VIBE, JAY-Z has become the first ever Black male artist to have at least ten solo studio albums to hit double-platinum status.

The achievement comes after RIAA certified Hov’s Blueprint 3 with two million equivalent album sales. Additional certifications include The Black album hitting quadruple platinum. Overall in his career, HOV is measured to have $33.5 million in total sales and counting.

The first Black person to achieve the status was Mariah Carey, who has had eleven double-platinum albums.

RIAA Updates Jay-Z's Album Certifications, Earning Him a Prestigious Honor https://t.co/O2FgU0mLut pic.twitter.com/gE1Sths3Qb — Kreation Goddess (@KreationGoddess) July 19, 2023

Jay-Z (@sc) has now surpassed over 33.5 million @RIAA certified albums in the US.



He’s the third highest certified rapper of all-time in album units. pic.twitter.com/3NWd3EPPbw — music data (@music__data) July 13, 2023

“The Black Album” by Jay-Z is certified 4x Platinum by @RIAA.



“Blueprint 3” is certified 2x platinum pic.twitter.com/uDjSwYAcpT — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) July 13, 2023

Additional moves of Hov are highlighted at “The Book Of HOV,” an immersive exhibit at Brooklyn Public Library’s Central Branch, dedicated to the iconic career and cultural contributions of Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter. Open to the public from July 14; the exhibit celebrates Carter’s global impact as a musician, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and disruptor. The surprise exhibit is a tribute to Carter’s hometown of Brooklyn and the broader hip-hop community.

To coincide with the exhibit, Brooklyn Public Library and Roc Nation have collaborated to create 13 limited-edition library cards featuring artwork from JAY-Z’s iconic albums. Visitors can collect these exclusive cards starting July 14th and at library branches across Brooklyn from August 7th.

The immersive experience showcases artifacts, awards, rare photos, magazine covers, and more, spanning Carter’s 27-year career since his debut album, Reasonable Doubt. The exhibit features a replica of Baseline Studios, where Carter recorded his classic albums, and Dan Tobin Smith’s art installation from the cover of “The Blueprint 3.”

Beyond music, the exhibit highlights Carter’s business endeavors, philanthropy, and social justice advocacy, including his role as a co-owner of the Brooklyn Nets and his success with brands like TIDAL, Armand de Brignac Champagne, and D’USSE Cognac.

Christie’s will also offer a complete set of limited-edition library cards, hand-signed by JAY-Z, in a custom leather case, with proceeds benefiting the Brooklyn Public Library. Additionally, Roc Nation will contribute to the library’s vinyl collection and provide books and a monetary donation. The exhibit aims to attract visitors and support the library’s mission to provide knowledge, literacy, and programming to the community.

You can see images from the opening below.