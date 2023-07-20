Puerto Rico Police Chief Asks 6ix9ine to Withdraw From Show Due to Threats on His Life

Tekashi 6ix9ine is booked for a performance in Puerto Rico this week, but local authorities have advised the rapper not to show up due to death threats on his life.

According to Elvocero, Puerto Rico Police Commissioner Antonio López Figueroa hopes that 6ix9ine is removed from the forthcoming show lineup, citing that the rapper’s life is in danger if he attends.

Ahead of the show, police could not confirm the seriousness of the threats, and the promoters are planning to execute a security plan to protect those involved.

Most recently, 6ix9ine promoted the show on Instagram.

In addition, 6ix9ine is promoting a new single for Friday, where he performs in both English and Spanish.