Ty Dolla $ign and Chris Brown on a song together? Sign us up!

The Los Angeles native knows a thing or two about hit records, and it was only right he enlisted Chris Brown for the official remix of “Motion.” This isn’t the first time the two R&B powerhouses have worked together, and previous collaborations include “Surrounded” with Wiz Khalifa and Jeremih, Verse Simmonds on “Only 4 Me,” and “Nothin’ Like Me” with Tyga.

The “Motion” remix arrives perfectly as Ty Dolla $ign announces his fall tour titled “more motion less emotion, which kicks off on Sept. 15th in San Diego. Symba and Leon Thomas are slated to open as support.

Ty Dolla $ign continues to escalate with everything he does, boasting over 10 billion streams, 10 million singles sold, and over 50 RIAA Platinum and Gold certifications. And if you’re lucky enough to catch him at one of his live shows, you already know you’re in for an unforgettable evening of those feel-good R&B vibes we all know, love, and cherish.