The late King Von has become an underground cult figure in drill rap, with the recent release of his posthumous project King Von: Rap’s First Serial Killer, even though he was killed just one week before the release of his debut album Welcome To O’Block in 2021. This week, a video of Von in jail went viral after he is heard asking corrections officers to move him to protective custody because of his sexual orientation.

Many have argued his real purpose for using the excuse of being gay to be moved, however, critics have stated that real Gs don’t fake their sexual orientation for protection, especially behind bars.