A$AP Rocky has dropped his latest single, “RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n),” from his upcoming album. The single was produced by Pharrell Williams.

The Beats Studio Pro campaign, directed and starring A$AP Rocky in his brand commercial directorial debut, celebrates the new song release. The short film titled “Iconic Sound” showcases the Studio Pro’s immersive audio experience, now available at Beats and authorized resellers. Fans can enjoy A$AP Rocky’s visionary talent in music and the director’s chair, making the campaign a must-watch for music and fashion enthusiasts alike.

You can hear the new single and see the campaign video below.

