Beats, in collaboration with Grammy-nominated artist A$AP Rocky, has unveiled an electrifying campaign spot titled “Iconic Sound” for the all-new Beats Studio Pro. Directed and starred by A$AP Rocky, the commercial showcases the artist’s directorial debut for a brand. Notably, it features an exclusive track, “RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n),” from his highly anticipated album, produced by the renowned Pharrell Williams.

“I’ve been a fan of Beats since the beginning, so this has been a full-circle experience,” said A$AP Rocky. “I had a vision in mind for this project, and they provided the space for me to zone in and fully express my creativity.”

The Beats Studio Pro, with next-level audio fidelity and fully-adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, is now available at the Apple Store and Apple.com for $349.99 (USD) in select countries, including the U.S., Canada, France, and Germany. With its premium colors of Black, Deep Brown, Navy, and Sandstone, the Studio Pro delivers an iconic and immersive sound experience for music lovers worldwide.

