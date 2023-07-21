Books, Laptops, and More Taken From Vegas-Area Home Searched in Connection with Tupac’s Murder

A list of items taken from the raid of a Las Vegas-area home that is reportedly tied to the murder of Tupac Shakur has been revealed. According to TMZ, laptops, iPads, a USB, and a hard drive were secured from the home. Books and pictures were also taken from the scene. Of the books was Keefe D’s Compton Street Legends.

On Tuesday (July 18), news broke of a search warrant executed in Las Vegas in connection for the 1996 murder of Tupac. According to TMZ, the home was owned by a woman named Paula Clemons, the wife of Keefe D, who has long been at the center of conversation involving Pac’s death.

Video of the Metro SWAT team used in the search can be seen below.

A Metro SWAT team was used in the search, suggesting this may not be just about a 27-year-old murder pic.twitter.com/PpQvoEHCZV — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) July 19, 2023

The warrant was executed in Henderson, Nevada, which does not have a statute of limitations for prosecuting homicide cases.

“LVMPD can confirm a search warrant was served in Henderson, Nevada on July 17, 2023, as part of the ongoing Tupac Shakur homicide investigation,” Las Vegas police said in a statement. “We will have no further comment at this time.”

According to CBS News, retired Los Angeles police detective Greg Kading stated the case was solved as Keefe D, born Duane Davis, confessed to his involvement in the crime while he was being questioned in connection with the murder of The Notorious B.I.G. Details of what was recovered at the Nevada home if anything, have not been disclosed.

In April 2022, on the Bomb1st podcast, Former Death Row muscle Reggie Wright Jr. added more to the rumor mill about the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur, saying that the last man alive in the car which fired the fatal shots that killed Shakur will be charged with the decades-old crime this year.

Wright says that the Las Vegas Police Department has been ramping up their investigation into the Shakur murder.

“Let’s put it this way, I bet Keefe D [has] been having the runs for the last two weeks,” Wright said. “Because yeah, they are knocking on doors and there’s some activity.” Wright even made a challenge out of the rumors and urged viewers to predict the date on which Keefe D will be arrested this year while promising a prize to whoever predicts the correct date.