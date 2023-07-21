Damon Dash recently called out his former friend and business partner for collaborating with R. Kelly on the pair’s 2002 joint album The Best of Both Worlds and its 2004 sequel Unfinished Business.

During an appearance on the That’s Fucked Up podcast, the Roc-A-Fella co-founder spoke on Jay’s relationship with Kelly, who in 1994 married then 15-year-old Aaliyah when he was 27 years old.

According to Dame, who started dating Aaliyah a year or so before the R&B singer passed away in 2001, Hov’s decision to collaborate with R. Kelly always bothered him.

56-year-old Kelly was recently sentenced to an additional 20 years in prison on child pornography and enticement charges. 19 of those years can be served concurrently with the 30-year prison sentence Kelly received last year on charges of racketeering and sex trafficking.

“I just couldn’t believe he did a project with R. Kelly knowing that he’d raped my girl,” Dash shared. “I was like, ‘Just don’t put my name on that, I don’t want no money from that. If it is, put it to Aaliyah foundation.’”

“Like, they did this shit twice,” Dame added, referring to Jay and Kelly’s sequel project.

Watch Below: