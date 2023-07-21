Yesterday, DJ Khaled hosted the 2023 WE THE BEST FOUNDATION X JORDAN BRAND GOLF CLASSIC at the MIAMI BEACH GOLF CLUB in Miami. The stars in attendance to golf, spectate and support included Sean “Diddy” Combs, who donated $150,000 at the event from the Sean Combs Foundation, as well as Serena Williams, Odell Beckham Jr, Quavo, Timbaland, Fat Joe, Ja Rule, Bubba Watson, Bubba Wallace, Cedric the Entertainer, Jalen Rose, The Dream, Mina Harigae, Shannon Sharpe, Cris Carter, Terrell Owens, Pat Perez, Marcus Jordan, Jeffrey Jordan, Hassan Whiteside, and more. At the beginning of the event, Khaled and event partner Snipes presented a check for $20,000 in donation to Fore Life, a non-profit that utilizes the game of golf and its character building skills to empower vulnerable youth to help them survive and succeed, as well as a $10,000 check to Circle of Brotherhood, a Miami organization of primarily Black men from all walks of life dedicated to community service, economic development, crime prevention, conflict resolution and mediation, educational services, and youth mentorship. Participating golfers hit the fairway at 9:30am with a shotgun tee-off, playing scramble style, until the tournament concluded with an awards ceremony which featured an exclusive dj set by Swizz Beatz.

2023 WE THE BEST FOUNDATION GOLF CLASSIC WINNERS & SUPERLATIVES:

● 1st Place Team – DJ Khaled, Bubba Watson, Michael Block, and Terius “The-Dream” Youngdell Gesteelde-Diamant

Advertisement

● 2nd Place Team – Jytu Blackman, Bruce Gilmore, Yusaf Babbar and Joseph Deck

● 3rd Place Team – Alex Guerrero, Sterling Sharpe, Jordan Gregg, and Pat Perez

● Closest to the Pin – Nolan O’Connor

● Longest Drive – Jason Taylor

● Best Dressed – Asahd Khaled

Khaled kicked off the celebrations on Wednesday evening with a We the Best Foundation x Jordan Brand celebratory cocktail party and dinner with Golf Classic guests at SWAN in Miami. The evening featured a silent auction in which guests could bid on a plethora of one-of-a-kind collectors items such as a Michael Jordan signed basketball, an Earl Campbell signed jersey, a Cincoro Founder’s Series tequila bottle, a helmet signed by Tom Brady, a 2022 Astros World Series team signed baseball, a Steph Curry signed print and jersey, and an opportunity to play a round of golf with Khaled himself, amongst other items.

Earlier this summer, Khaled graced the June 2023 cover of Golf Digest with the magazine touting “Khaled’s golf wisdom…pours from him like a sermon at every opportunity.” This same energy was in full effect at his first-ever celebrity golf tournament as he channeled his love for the sport towards giving back to the community.

The 2023 WE THE BEST FOUNDATION GOLF CLASSIC was produced in collaboration with partners, sponsors, and vendors Jordan Brand, Michael Jordan’s Cincoro Tequila, Gatorade, Def Jam, PGA Tour, Top Golf, Snipes, Luc Belaire, D’USSE, PXG, Bleacher Report & House of Highlights, Golf Digest, LIV Nightclub, Black Girl Sunscreen, Hilton Head Wraps, Diptyque, Faena, Therabody, Grips on the Go, Coco Reserve, Backaayad Jamaican, Lucid, DOD King, Global Golf Sales, Trill Burgers, Global Sun, Unity Jets, Nomad Customs, Ryder Cup, All Day Cafe, Davidoff, Miami Aesthetics, Young Forever Aesthetics, & the Full Swing.