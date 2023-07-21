Fans have often said that Drake’s “got that dawg in him,” but this week, he took that statement literally as he was spotted leaving his hotel in New York City wearing a full-head dog mask.

Drake rocked the head-turning (or tail-wagging?) look on Thursday as he left his hotel to head to his performance at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The black and tan mask (which some say is a doberman while others say is a rottweiler), which covered his full face and neck, was complimented by a fresh New York Yankees baseball jersey and gray sweats and what appears to be a glass of white wine.

Luckily it appears that the “Hotline Bling” singer was able to see just fine through the mask’s eyeholes as he successfully made it to his show in Brooklyn (one of several in New York City over the past week). The performances were part of his “It’s All a Blur” U.S. tour with 21 Savage.

While the look may have raised eyebrows, several music insiders have hypothesized that it’s a promotion for his upcoming solo album, For All The Dogs, which is expected to drop within the next couple of weeks.