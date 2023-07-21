In commemoration of So So Def’s 30th anniversary, GRAMMY® Award-winning producer, songwriter, hip-hop artist, author, and DJ, Jermaine Dupri officially announced So So Def Festival, a celebration of hip-hop and R&B music.

The multi-day festival will feature performances from world-renowned artists who have collaborated with the mega hitmaker over the last 30 years. The two-day live music event will take place on October 7th from 12 PM – 11 PM ET and October 8th from 12 PM – 10 PM ET in Atlanta’s infamous Central Park.

Jermaine Dupri, a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame, is one of the most successful producers in the music industry. He has established a prolific career as a hip-hop artist, award-winning producer, songwriter, author, DJ, and CEO of So So Def, which he founded in 1993.

