Last night, an eclectic group of tastemakers gathered at Hall Des Lumières to celebrate Nas’ Hennessy collaboration, and the release of his new album. The hall was decked out in hip hop decor with projected images of classic music videos.

Everyone from DJ Red Alert to Mack Wilds was spotted enjoying intricately-crafted cocktails and a wide array of passed horderves. Creative activation stations reenacted CD album covers that doubled as coasters and personalized football jerseys.

At midnight, Nas released his new album, Magic 2 and surprised the crowd with a run through his classic hits. From ‘NY State Of Mind’ to ‘Made Ya Look’, the Queensbridge MC wowed attendees in a cream suit and matching shoes. Hennessy also honored Hip Hop’s evolution and its undeniable cultural and global impact, launching a limited-edition Hennessy V.S bottle with Nas – to commemorate 50 years of Hip Hop. Hip Hop legends were in attendance, including DJ Mannie Fresh, Offset, Jodie Smith, Pom Klementieff, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Fabolous, Maino, and Hit-Boy to name a few.

Hennessy and Nas also unveiled a new, limited-edition bottle to celebrate their partnership and Hip Hop 50. The bottle is the inspiration behind ‘Rep Yours,’ a new movement to give fans and creators across the globe a chance to rep where they’re from.

Hennessy’s new campaign ‘Rep Yours Campaign’ is about paying homage to the innovators who came before and the artists who are up next – celebrating Hip Hop’s 50th birthday while also pushing the limits for the next 50 years.

Watch the recap below.