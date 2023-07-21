Ahead of Lionel Messi’s highly anticipated debut game with Inter Miami CF tomorrow, Champs Sports has exciting news for Messi fans. On Monday, July 24th, the renowned retailer will release two exclusive Adidas Messi t-shirts to commemorate this historic event.

The “Messi N&N Tee” will proudly display Messi’s name and iconic number 10 on the back. Fans can choose between black and white colorways, featuring vibrant Miami-inspired colors. These stylish tees are the perfect way for supporters to show their unwavering support for the football legend and be a part of history.

The “Messi N&N Tee” will be available for $35 and officially launches on Monday, July 24th, both online at ChampsSports.com and in Champs Sports stores.

Advertisement