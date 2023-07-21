The Brooklyn Aces, an up-and-coming Major League Pickleball (MLP by Margaritaville) team, has welcomed a star-studded group of new investors. The roster of investors includes OVO Sound owner and 5x Grammy-award winning artist Drake, actor and entrepreneur Michael B Jordan, UnitedMasters and Translation Founder and CEO Steve Stoute, and more.

With these influential figures from the entertainment, sports, and business worlds on board, the Brooklyn Aces is dedicated to engaging with the pickleball community, boosting the team’s brand presence, and supporting Aces athletes in the upcoming season.

“We’re thrilled to have this incredible group of investors join the Brooklyn Aces as we continue to grow the team and raise the profile of Major League Pickleball as a whole,” said Boardroom CEO and Aces majority owner Rich Kleiman. “In addition to the marketing and creative acumen that Michael B. Jordan, Drake, and Steve Stoute bring to the table, our investor group includes some of the savviest entrepreneurs in the business. We’re looking forward to what our second season brings.”

In a bid to foster community spirit in New York City and beyond, the Brooklyn Aces will host their first youth-focused community event, “Aces Day of Play,” in collaboration with PowerPlay NYC. This event aims to introduce the growing sport to an underserved community while promoting an active and healthy lifestyle.

Fans can look forward to seeing the Aces in action during their next MLP tournament in Peachtree Corners, GA, from September 21 to 24. The team’s lineup includes top-ranked players Catherine Parenteau, Andrea Koop, Hayden Patriquin, and Tyler Loong, with Samin Odhwani returning as General Manager for the second season.