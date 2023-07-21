Wearing goggles, gloves, and overalls, Cam’ron stood with a sledgehammer in hand, at a foundry as he was ready to make his mark on Hip Hop. On this day 25 years ago he released his debut album Confessions of Fire.

Many had come to know him as a member of Harlem’s Children of the Corn, a group that also included Big L, Ma$e, and Cam’s cousin, Bloodshed. Following the untimely death of Bloodshed, the group disbanded and Cam’ron went solo.

Highlighted by leadoff singles “357,” “Horse & Carriage” featuring Ma$e and “Feels Good” which featured Usher, the album also saw appearances from N.O.R.E., Jermaine Dupri, and Charlie Baltimore to name a few.On this album, Cam’s mix of hardcore street appeal and pop-infused ballads would prove to be effective as the album peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 chart and No.2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop chart. Propelled by the Trackmasters-produced “Horse & Carriage” which reached No. 41 on the Billboard Hot 100, the album would sell over 500,000 copies and achieve gold certification.

Advertisement

These days we have come to love him as the head of Dipset and one of the biggest style influences in the industry. However, Confessions of Fire laid the foundation for the star Cam became.