DJ Khaled brought together a star-studded lineup for a day of golf, philanthropy, and celebration at 2023 WE THE BEST FOUNDATION X JORDAN BRAND GOLF CLASSIC, held at Miami’s Miami Beach Golf Club.

The event saw A-listers like Sean “Diddy” Combs, Serena Williams, Odell Beckham Jr, Quavo, and Timbaland unite to support the cause. Diddy made a generous donation of $150,000 from the Sean Combs Foundation during the event.

At the beginning of the day, Khaled and event partner Snipes presented $20,000 to Fore Life, a non-profit empowering vulnerable youth through golf and character-building skills, and another $10,000 to Circle of Brotherhood, a Miami organization dedicated to community service and mentorship.

The golfers hit the fairway in scramble style, and the tournament concluded with an awards ceremony hosted by Michael Eaves and an exclusive DJ set by Swizz Beatz.

The festivities commenced with a celebratory cocktail party and dinner at SWAN in Miami, featuring a silent auction with one-of-a-kind collectibles, including signed items from Michael Jordan, Tom Brady, Steph Curry, and the chance to golf with Khaled himself. The evening reflected the camaraderie and support for impactful causes shared by the stars in attendance.

2023 WE THE BEST FOUNDATION GOLF CLASSIC WINNERS & SUPERLATIVES:

1st Place Team – DJ Khaled, Bubba Watson, Michael Block, and Terius “The-Dream” Youngdell Gesteelde-Diamant

2nd Place Team – Jytu Blackman, Bruce Gilmore, Yusaf Babbar and Joseph Deck

3rd Place Team – Alex Guerrero, Sterling Sharpe, Jordan Gregg, and Pat Perez

Closest to the Pin – Nolan O’Connor

Longest Drive – Jason Taylor

Best Dressed – Asahd Khaled