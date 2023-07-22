Joyner Lucas to Celebrate Opening of His New Yogurt Shop with Music Video Shoot

Grammy-nominated hip-hop artist Joyner Lucas is making moves in his hometown with the formal opening of Oh Wow Frozen Yogurt and Smoothies in Northborough, MA. To celebrate the grand opening, Joyner invites all his fans to participate in his upcoming music video, which will be filmed at the shop on Sunday, July 23.


Oh Wow Frozen Yogurt and Smoothies offer a delectable array of flavorful bubble teas, smoothies, lemonades, BOBA, and self-service frozen yogurt, giving customers a delightful treat to beat the summer heat.

This new venture marks Joyner’s latest foray into business after co-founding Tully, a platform designed to empower artists by streamlining the creative music process through digital tools. Joyner and his business partner, Dhruv Joshi, developed tools to support independent music success and are now sharing them with more artists, ensuring they remain in full control of their music career. With guided workflows, structured asset management, templated industry contracts, and publishing and licensing support, Tully provides a comprehensive suite of tools for artists to manage and grow their careers.

