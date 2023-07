Don’t play with Drake around Kodak Black. During an interview with Montreality, Black spoke about his relationship with The 6ix God and how he views the “Super Gremlins” rapper.

“That boy Aubrey! That’s my dog,” Kodak said. “Drake sent me like 600 bands in Bitcoin. Drake dropped that shit on me. He said I’m his favorite rapper. I love that n****.”

You can hear it all from Kodak below.

