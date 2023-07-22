Nas Toasts to Hip-Hop’s 50th Anniversary and New ‘Magic 2’ Album with Hennessy Party Featuring Offset, Fabolous, Mannie Fresh & More

Last night, in a grand celebration of Hip-Hop’s 50th Anniversary, Hennessy, the original spirit of the genre, joined forces with Grammy Award-winning rapper Nas to host an immersive brand experience at Hall des Lumières in New York City.

The event’s highlight was the release of Nas’ highly anticipated new album, Magic 2, marking a momentous occasion for both the artist and the culture. In recognition of the profound impact of Hip-Hop over the past five decades, Hennessy also unveiled a limited-edition Hennessy V.S bottle designed in collaboration with Nas.

A star-studded guest list, including Hip-Hop icons and A-list enthusiasts of the genre, graced the occasion. Attendees included Nas himself, alongside DJ Mannie Fresh, Offset, Jodie Turner-Smith, Pom Klementieff, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Fabolous, Maino, Joey Bada$$, Hit-Boy, DJ Clark Kent, Kurtis Blow, Bloody Osiris, Gera MX, Octopizzo, Navio, and Wretch 32, among others.

“It means a lot to me to celebrate this legendary moment in Hip-Hop history with Hennessy, a brand I’ve been proud to partner with for more than 10 years,” said Nas. “Hennessy is part of our culture and continues to inspire generations of Hip-Hop fans, so I’m proud to use this event and platform to debut my latest album, Magic 2 and our new Limited-Edition bottle.”

Throughout the evening, invite-only guests indulged in a plethora of engaging experiences. The Hip-Hop 50 Musical Journey took attendees on a trip through iconic Hip-Hop eras with live performances by Nas and DJs nationwide.

The Digital Mapping Hip-Hop Takeover greeted guests with impactful visuals, displaying iconic moments, artists, and street culture of Hip-Hop on the walls. Additionally, attendees had the chance to create their own Hennessy Hip-Hop 50 album cover on a custom LED backdrop and took home a Hennessy branded souvenir CD case.

Hennessy Creator Studio offered the opportunity to customize Hennessy jerseys designed by influential clothing brand Barriers Worldwide, representing their respective cities or regions.

The Rep Your City Bar served up various Hip-Hop-inspired cocktails, including the Incredible Hennessy and The Big Apple, paying homage to the birthplace of Hip-Hop and inspired by Nas himself.

A special space, Ladies in Hip-Hop, honored the trailblazing women of the genre with cocktails celebrating their legacies and impact.

As a special tribute, Nas narrated a film in collaboration with renowned photographer Renell Medrano, capturing the essence of Hip-Hop and serving as a heartfelt love letter to the culture. The film is available for viewing on www.hennessy.com and Hennessy’s social media channels.

The event was a night to remember, commemorating 50 years of Hip-Hop’s rich history and profound influence on worldwide culture.