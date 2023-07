St. Louis sensation, Sexyy Red, is taking her fans on a scorching summer tour with the #SexyySummer itinerary. Ahead of her debut Rolling Loud Miami performance, Sexyy dropped the NSFW video for “Hellcats SRTS” from her Hood Hottest Princess mixtape.

The video features Sexyy and her crew, including GloRilla, cruising through the streets in sport mode, unapologetically showcasing her love for fast cars, good weed, and generous companions.