SHOWTIME has announced the premiere of the documentary feature ALL UP IN THE BIZ, directed by Sacha Jenkins, on Friday, August 11.

The film, which premiered at Tribeca Festival last month, explores the life and career of late rapper Biz Markie, best known for his hit song “Just a Friend.” Combining never-before-seen footage, interviews, musical interludes, animation, and puppetry, ALL UP IN THE BIZ offers a heartwarming portrait of Biz Markie’s journey in the world of hip-hop. The documentary showcases his impact on the genre and features interviews with prominent figures such as Fat Joe, Nick Cannon, and Tracy Morgan. Biz Markie, also known as “The Clown Prince of Hip Hop,” was a beatbox pioneer who inspired rap icons like Rakim and Big Daddy Kane.

Despite facing challenges, including a groundbreaking sampling lawsuit, Biz Markie’s contributions to hip hop earned him recognition as a true embodiment of the genre. ALL UP IN THE BIZ delves into his extraordinary tale, from humble beginnings to pop culture ubiquity, highlighting his influence on the culture and his ability to shape his own destiny.

Advertisement

“Biz Markie is the pure essence of hip hop. He believed in, he lived it, he harnessed its powers,” said Jenkins. “Most people don’t know that he used those powers to power up some of the culture’s greatest poets and then some. I was fortunate to meet with Biz when he was alive so to have the opportunity to bring him back to life now that he isn’t here…it’s a special film

The film is directed, co-written, and executive produced by Sacha Jenkins, who previously worked on notable projects like “WU-TANG CLAN: OF MICS AND MEN” and “Louis Armstrong’s Black and Blues.”