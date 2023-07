The distaste for snitches runs through Boosie Badazz’s entire family. Boosie’s son, Tootie Raww, throws shots at Kodak Black for teaming with 6ix9ine on a new single.

“@Kodakblack how u promise me a song then don’t do my song and hope on a song wit a rat smh,” Raww wrote on Instagram.

Boosie’s son Tootie Raww calls out Kodak Black for working with 6ix9ine pic.twitter.com/Zb7r8C6iS5 — No Jumper (@nojumper) July 21, 2023

Boosie has openly against Tekashi and all informants. You can read more on that here.

