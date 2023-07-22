Usher and Rémy Martin Celebrate Launch of ‘Life is a Melody’ Campaign with Stars in Las Vegas

Usher and Rémy Martin Celebrate Launch of ‘Life is a Melody’ Campaign with Stars in Las Vegas

Rémy Martin, the esteemed Cognac Fine Champagne producer, has joined forces with Grammy award-winning global superstar Usher to launch an exciting new global campaign titled “Life is a Melody.”

Rémy Martin organized a weekend of exclusive events in Las Vegas, Nevada to mark the campaign’s debut, bringing together influential guests from fashion, music, and culture. The star-studded affair featured notable figures such as actor and musician Evan Ross, DJ Venus X, Team USA skateboarder Zion Wright, fashion designer and singer Mowalolaoluwa Ogunlesi, artist and activist Frida Cash Flow, international DJ Zinhle Jiyane, multi-award-winning hip-hop musician Nomuzi Mabena.

The festivities commenced with Usher’s highly anticipated Las Vegas residency and an exclusive poolside beach party at Encore Beach Club. The weekend reached its climax with the unveiling of the Rémy Martin x Usher “4 on the Floor” Roller Skating Pop-up—an immersive experience embodying the fusion of exquisite cognac, the enchantment of music, and the art of roller skating.

Advertisement

At the “4 on the Floor” event, attendees were enthralled by the vibrant atmosphere, enjoying the Rémy Après Skate Moment and indulging in specialty cocktails featuring Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal and XO. Usher delivered a captivating skate performance, while the sounds curated by Ladies Love R&B set the perfect backdrop. Limited-edition Rémy, Martin x Usher x Jon Stan merchandise was also unveiled, adding to the allure of the roller skating pop-up.

Notable VIP guests mingled with the brand’s ambassadors, including fashion designer Jon Stan, Stranger Things actor Caleb McLaughlin, music executive Donny “Dizzy Clean Face” Flores, Shaniece Hairston, WNBA All-Star Aliyah Boston, Grammy-Award winning DJ Bryan-Michael Cox, and more.

The collaboration between Usher and Rémy Martin is a testament to their shared dedication to excellence, boundless creativity, and deep passion for their crafts. Usher’s profound appreciation for the exceptional taste of Rémy Martin, coupled with the brand’s unwavering commitment to craftsmanship, has fostered a longstanding partnership. Rémy Martin, with almost three centuries of experience, continues to exemplify excellence through its exceptional cognac expressions, embodying the artistry and savoir-faire that define the brand.