Day 2 of Rolling Loud Miami was an absolute hit, with 21 Savage stealing the spotlight with his electrifying performance. Taking a break from Drake’s It’s All A Blur Tour, 21 Savage didn’t hold back, delivering an unforgettable set that had the crowd jumping up and down with raw energy.

The audience was treated to epic collaborations as he performed hits like “Major Distribution” and “Knife Talk.” Solo favorites like “Red Opps,” “No Heart,” and “Bank Account” had the crowd on their feet, and the excitement reached new heights when he brought out G Herbo, sending the fans into a frenzy. You can see images from the set below.