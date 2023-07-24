A$AP Rocky set Rolling Loud Miami ablaze with a scorching Day 3 headlining performance. The Harlem icon thrilled fans with a special surprise, teasing three unreleased tracks from his upcoming album, DON’T BE DUMB, including one titled “Taylor Swift!”

Lord Flacko commanded the stage with unyielding energy, leading 100 masked men in a climactic tower takeover. The crowd erupted with joy as he performed beloved classics like “Lord Pretty Flacko Jodye 2” and “Praise The Lord (Da Shine).” Adding to the frenzy, Rocky unveiled his new single, “RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n),” igniting moshpits throughout the audience.

Rolling Loud/SIMONCHASALOW @SIMONCHASALOW

The surprises didn’t end there, as Rocky brought $NOT on stage for their first-ever live performance of their collab “Doja” and had ICYTWAT join in on the epic party! Rolling Loud Miami experienced a headliner performance for the ages, leaving fans exhilarated and hungry for more of A$AP Rocky’s electrifying talent.

