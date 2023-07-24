Two months ago gossip vlogger Tasha K filed for bankruptcy and went to Africa to avoid paying the $3 million judgment awarded to rapper Cardi B after successfully suing Tasha for defamation of character. Now Cardi has slapped Tasha K’s husband with a subpoena too.

HipHopDX reports:

Court documents obtained by HipHopDX reveal that the “Bodak Yellow” rapper issued what’s known as a subpoena duces tecum to Cheickna Kebe, Tasha K’s husband, on Tuesday (June 18).

Advertisement

This subpoena permits Cardi — through her attorneys — to examine each and every asset that the couple has in their name, and confirms that the examination will take place on August 7 in Miami, FL. The examination will also be recorded on video, and entered as part of Tasha K’s bankruptcy filing with the court back in May.

“The examination may continue from day to day until completed,” reads the order, which suggests that the examination will take more than one day to complete. “If the examinee receives this notice less than 14 days prior to the scheduled examination date, the examination will be rescheduled upon timely request to a mutually agreeable time.”